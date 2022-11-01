Srinagar, Nov 01: The Srinagar-Leh road was on Tuesday closer for vehicular movement after fresh snowfall at Zoji La Pass, officials said.

An official said that the road has been closed keeping in view the slippery condition of the road.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police traffic on its official Twitter handle also confirmed that SSG road has been closer for vehicular movement.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Mughal road through. However SSG Road closed for vehicular movement in view of fresh snowfall in Zoji La axis,” police tweeted—(KNO)