Srinagar-Jammu NH to remain closed for 14 hours on Sat, Sun

Ramban: The vehicular movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain suspended for 14 hours on Saturday and Sunday between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.

“Given the requisition received from Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, vide above-quoted reference and to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travelers/drivers, the sanction is hereby granted in favor of NHAI, PIU Ramban, for taking 14 hours traffic halting from 10 PM on 09.03.2024 to 12 Noon on 10.03.2024 for the widening of the carriageway to 2 lanes at Dhalwas, during halting the widening at other places will also be taken up for restoration from Nashri to Banihal in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication received from the Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban,” the order said

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWs, Ramban, shall implement the orders in letter and spirit, the order added.