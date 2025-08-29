Srinagar-Jammu NH shut

Jammu, Aug 28: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, officials said.

Due to the closure of the highway, over 500 to 600 vehicles are stranded at various places en route.

The 270-km-long stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by multiple landslides at several places between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur, they said.

“Highway is closed for vehicular movement from Jakheni in Udhampur towards Srinagar due to damage at several places between Jakheni and Chenani. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar,” a traffic police official said.

He said commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur towns are requested to keep their photo ID cards to prove their identity so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.

The men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working to clear the highway of blockades, which occurred on Tuesday following heavy rains and flash floods, they said.

According to the traffic advisory, the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag highway is closed for vehicular movement.

It said subject to fair weather and good road conditions, and after getting a green signal from the BRO, traffic movement shall be allowed in a regulated manner on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road.

LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil between 1130 hours and 1730 hours.

“No vehicle shall be allowed after the cut-off time. Security forces convoys plying from Srinagar to Kargil and vice versa shall plan their movement in such a manner so that civil traffic is not disturbed,” the advisory said.

According to the advisory, movement of LMVs shall be allowed on Mughal Road between the Shopian district of Kashmir and the Poonch district of Jammu region, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, after getting a green signal from road maintenance agencies.

“LMVs and private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Mughal Road, i.e., from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa via Poonch. These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgala in Poonch and Herpora in Shopian between 0700 hours and 1800 hours,” it said.