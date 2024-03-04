Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Reopens for One-Way Traffic

SRINAGAR: Traffic authorities on Monday allowed only one-way traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) in consideration of commuters’ safety and the poor condition of the road.

An official said that all traffic movement had been halted on the Srinagar-Jammu NH due to heavy rains, resulting in landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones along the highway for the past few days. “However, on Monday, only one-way traffic would be allowed on the highway.”

He said that light motor vehicles are permitted to cross Nagrota until 12 PM; however, no vehicles will be allowed beyond this time.

The official also advised travellers to check the status of the road before planning any travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (KS)

