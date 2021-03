Vehicular traffic on the 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) was suspended early Wednesday morning due to a landslide along the highway at Shabanbas Banihal.

“Srinagar-Jammu National Highway blocked since 3 am today [Wednesday], due to a landslide at Shabanbas Banihal. One oil tanker stuck at the site, restoration work underway,” Disaster Management Authority, Jammu & Kashmir government said.