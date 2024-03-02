English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Saturday, March 2nd 2024
Today's Paper

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Blocked by Multiple Landslides

by
1 min read
Screenshot 2024 03 02 094429


Srinagar, March 2 (IANS): Multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains blocked the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Saturday.

Officials said that multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains between Banihal and Ramban sectors have blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

“No traffic will be allowed on the highway on Saturday. Landslide clearance operation will start once the rain stops in the area,” officials said.

He said that due to bad patches in some places, only one-way traffic was allowed on this highway for the last one week.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall continues to block the Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar, Bandipora-Gurez and Kupwara-Tangdhar roads.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading