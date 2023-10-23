As the weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Srinagar-Jammu highway was thrown open for traffic besides the opening of Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road.

In a post on X, J&K Traffic Police said, “Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) restored, stranded vehicles are being cleared. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline. Overtaking can lead to congestion and inconvenience to all.”

In another post it said, “Traffic plying on NH-44, SSG Road. However, traffic could not released till now due to slippery condition of road at Peer Ki Gali.”