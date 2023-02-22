Srinagar, Feb 22 : The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway continues to be shut as shooting stones continued to hamper road clearance work at Shalgadi Banihal in Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

“Highway is still closed. Restoration work is underway. People are advised not to travel on highway till the restoration work is completed,” a traffic department official said. However, he said that the shooting stones continue to hamper the road clearance work.

The highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, was closed on Tuesday due amid heavy landslides in the area and the situation was described “dire” by the officials. (GNS)