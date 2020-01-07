Srinagar-Jammu highway closure:Stocks fast drying up in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 6: Stocks of essentials are fast depleting in Kashmir even as few petrol pumps have already run dry following the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Kashmir has been experiencing snowfall since Sunday night, which led to the blockade of the highway, just two days after it was let open for traffic after remaining off the limits for three straight days.

On Saturday, thousands of stranded vehicles were allowed to move ahead after remaining stuck for days.

The blockade of highway has led to the depleting of stocks including cooking gas and other petroleum products. In Srinagar, many fuel stations had displayed placards reading “no petrol”. Many customers were seen fuming after pump stations pleaded helplessness.

Mohammad Shafi, Secretary Kashmir Valley Tankers and Petroleum Dealers Association however said there is no shortage of fuel as they have enough stocks to cater to the masses.

“It is true that many of our tankers are stuck on highway. But right now stocks are available. I don’t know about these particular fuel stations,” he said.

President Parimpora Fruit Mandi, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said stocks of vegetables and fruits are fast drying up due to highway closure.

“Right now we have some stocks. But if we don’t receive fresh supplies by tomorrow, we may run out of stock. The blockade of national highway during winters is causing huge inconvenience to the people,” he said.

An official at Traffic Control Room said clearance of snow was underway on the highway. “Heavy snow has accumulated at Jawahar tunnel. The condition of road had turned slippery. As a precautionary measure traffic along the route has been suspended,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Traffic (Rural) Muzzafar Shah said shooting stones at Digdol were reported throughout the day. “The road was today blocked as snowfall occurred at Banihal and other areas on the route. Shooting stones were also reported at Digdol,” he said.

Meteorological Department Kashmir said Pahalgam recorded 11.5 cm of snow while Gulmarg received 3.5 cm snow on Monday. Kokernag, Qazigund and Banihal recorded 0.6 cm, 5cm and 7cm of snow respectively. Kupwara recorded 4 cm of snowfall while Batote received 4 cm snow. Jammu recorded 3 mm of rain on Monday