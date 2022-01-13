SRINAGAR: Traffic shall remain suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday following shooting stones and landslides near Mehad.

“Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW will remain suspended due to a huge landslide and continuous shooting stones at Mehad Ramban. People are advised not to undertake any journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW till the restoration work is completed,” Traffic police said..

Traffic Control Room (TCR), Ramban, said traffic has not been allowed because of the road blockade. “Landslides have occurred. Traffic has not been allowed,” said an official at TCR, Ramban

On Tuesday, Traffic had resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway after authorities cleared most of the blockades and landslides. However, only Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) were allowed from Srinagar.

Last week, heavy rains and snow had triggered large-scale shooting stones and landslides. Besides, the road was slippery at many places.

Traffic was briefly restored last Thursday and the Jammu bound trucks were allowed to pass the vulnerable stretch. Nearly 1000 trucks from the valley were able to cross the landslide-prone areas before the road was closed again.

Meteorological Center Srinagar said the weather has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. “There will be mainly dry weather for the next five days. There will be a gradual rise in day temperature and fall in night temperature,” MeT said.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road, and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road have also been closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation.

People have been asked to contact traffic police control rooms before undertaking the journey. Contact Numbers of Traffic control units are Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396)Ramban (9419993745) Udhampur (8491928625) PCR Kishtwar (9906154100).