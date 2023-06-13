Srinagar, June 12: WHS Sports Hub in Srinagar has joined forces with Vector X, a renowned sports manufacturer, to establish a multi-year partnership. Vector X will serve as the Official Apparels and Ball Partner of WHS Sports Hub, providing high-quality products.

This collaboration marks the introduction of the first-ever Pay & Play Turf in the valley.

WHS Sports Hub, located in Srinagar, is a cutting-edge sports facility that caters to all sports enthusiasts.

With offerings ranging from football to box cricket and coaching, it is a dream come true for athletes. The hub features two 5-a-side pitches and one 7-a-side pitch, enabling players to enjoy football and box cricket.

Viraj Singh, Founder of WHS Sports Hub and Director of Woodlands House School, Srinagar, expressed his excitement about the Academy at WHS Sports Hub, which is mentored by international football coach Sajid Yusouf Dar. The Academy will provide state-of-the-art coaching facilities for football, benefitting children in the valley.

This groundbreaking facility is the first of its kind in the valley, allowing the youth to book the field on an hourly basis. Soccer International Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director, Vikas Gupta, stated their delight in partnering with WHS Sports Hub, envisioning the association as an extension of support for sports enthusiasts in the valley.

This long-term partnership is expected to foster significant growth in football in J&K, benefiting both parties involved.

As part of the collaboration, Vector X will also create customized merchandising products with WHS Sports Hub, which will be jointly marketed by both partners. The agreement was officially signed by Viraj Singh, Founder of WHS Sports Hub, and Baljinder Pal Singh, National Head of Brand Marketing at Vector X.