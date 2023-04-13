SRINAGAR: Srinagar is being decked up like a bride for the G20 meeting next month.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) from May 22 to 24.

The venue is being dolled up like a bride. The Interior and exterior of the venue are being reworked to suit the theme of the meeting. Digital infrastructure is being refurbished to ensure hassle-free deliberations.

Srinagar city, right from the airport, is being given a new makeover. Roads leading to the venue are being beautified. Smart city projects have been put on the fast track to ensure hassle-free movement.

“Work is going on 24×7. It is an opportunity to showcase the heritage of Srinagar city. It is also an opportunity that the city gets a facelift in terms of infrastructure. Preparations are going on at full speed,” Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Given the Smart City project, the administration has prioritized certain works to make Srinagar beautiful. “We are trying our best to complete most of the works. We have prioritized certain works like the left riverfront, Polo View, MA Road, Gupkar Junction, Dalgate-Nishat walkway, flyover, IG road, and others. We are hopeful that we will complete the work in the stipulated time,” said Athar.

The administration has also decided to illuminate heritage buildings, electric poles, and other important junctions in tricolor. Nearly 21 heritage buildings have been identified which will be illuminated in tricolor in a run-up to G20.

“The Illumination process is in full swing in the city,” Athar said.

Sources said foreign delegates may be taken on a sightseeing tour to Baramulla, Dachigam National Park, and Gulmarg. Cultural programs, expos, and other events are also planned on the sidelines to showcase the rich heritage of Kashmir.

“Cultural activities and other programs have been finalized. They will be part of the event,” said another top officer.

This will be the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. The first meeting was held in February at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The second meeting was held from April 1 to 3 in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The government is hoping that G20 will send a positive signal across the globe. “We have seen good tourist footfalls this season. This event will send a positive signal across the globe. It will be a great leveler for Kashmir tourism,” said an officer.