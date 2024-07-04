Srinagar Faces Intense Heat, Highest Temperature Since 1999

Srinagar, July 3: Srinagar faced intense heat on Wednesday as the temperature soared to 35.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest July temperature recorded in the city since 1999. This temperature is 6 degrees Celsius above the average for this time of year and ranks as the 11th highest maximum temperature ever recorded in Srinagar for July.

The all-time highest July temperature in Srinagar was 38.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 10, 1946. The last comparable heatwave occurred on July 9, 1999, when the temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures across the Kashmir and Jammu divisions also showed a significant rise. In the Kashmir division, Qazigund recorded 34.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 30.2 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 34.5 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 33.3 degrees Celsius, Anantnag 34.1 degrees Celsius, Bandipora 34.5 degrees Celsius, Baramulla 33.8 degrees Celsius, Sonamarg 29.4 degrees Celsius, and Shopian 35.9 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal 32.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 29.8 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 35.6 degrees Celsius, and Kathua 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently experiencing a heatwave, with day temperatures at various places reaching record highs, though some relief is expected later this week. On Tuesday, Srinagar’s temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius was higher than Kolkata’s, which recorded a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius. This marked Srinagar’s hottest day of the season so far.

On July 18, 2021, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, the highest in July in the past decade. The current maximum temperatures in Kashmir are about five degrees above normal.

Officials reported that Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded 34 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department forecasts hot and humid weather to continue, with some respite expected on Thursday with intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places. From July 5 to 6, moderate rainfall is possible at many locations in J&K, with heavy spells in some areas. Light rainfall is expected on July 7, while hot and humid weather is likely from July 8 to 10.