SRINAGAR: With e-rickshaws proving to be a major relief for the local populace, the sale of electric vehicles has surged across Srinagar.

The dealers in Srinagar stated that the demand has increased, with them selling nearly 7-8 electric rickshaws in a week. The emergence of these electric-powered rickshaws has witnessed a notable rise in recent months, marking a shift towards sustainable transport alternatives.

After the E-rickshaw gained momentum in Srinagar, new companies like Rani, Exide, Kuku, and others started investing in these electric rickshaws.

Inayat Ahmad, a dealer of e-rickshaws in Srinagar, said, “I have six to seven bookings for this week, and my previous stock has been sold out. I started selling e-rickshaws in 2021 after the government gave the green signal to the services in December 2020, and since then, the demand has increased manifold,” said Inayat.

“Till now, I have sold around 200 e-rickshaws since the beginning, and the demand is very high. My order book is filled with bookings,” said Inayat.

Moreover, a resident, Zahoor Ahmad, who frequently uses e-rickshaws for daily commuting, said, the number of e-rickshaws has increased on different routes.

“Earlier, there were only 10 to 20 e-rickshaws present in our locality, but now the number has increased,” he said, adding that the services have provided a heave of relief to the people. (KNO)

