Srinagar encounter: Intermittent firing, operation on; traffic diverted on highway

Srinagar: Militants and armed forced are engaged in an gunfight at Lawaypora area of Srinagar outskirts as firing between the two sides is going on intermittently while as cordon layers have been tightened around the area to prevent militants from fleeing.

A top security official said that on a specific input about the presence of militants in Lawaypora, after which police, army’s 2 RR and CRPF laid a cordon. “As forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, they fired at the forces triggering a fierce gunfight,” he said, wishing anonymity.

“Firing is going on intermittently. The militants are believed to be two in number who took refuge in a nearby concrete building and are firing intermittently at the forces,” he said.

Essential Traffic coming from Baramulla, Sopore, Gulmarg towards Srinagar is diverted via Magam- Budgam to srinagar and vice versa in view of a security situation, inconvenience is regretted. — SRINAGAR POLICE (@PoliceSgr) December 29, 2020

Another security official said that the cordon layers in and around the area have been tightened and all entry and exit points have been sealed with additional reinforcements of security forces being deployed in the area to prevent militants from fleeing.

“Lights have been installed and security forces are maintaining calm to avoid any collateral damage in the area,” the official said.

Meanwhile, since the encounter has affected the traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, the vehicles coming from Baramulla, Sopore, Gulmarg, towards Srinagar are diverted via Magam-Budgam towards Srinagar and vice-versa.

“Inconvenience caused to the commuters is deeply regretted,” an official said. (KNO)