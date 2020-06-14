Srinagar doctor among 4 die of COVID-19 in Kashmir, toll 57

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley on Saturday reported four more deaths due to Covid-19, taking the death toll due to the disease to 57 in J&K—6 from Jammu and 51 from Valley.

The victims included a 74-year-old retired doctor and a 60-year-old from Srinagar, a 60-year-old resident from Shopian and a 75-year-old from Baramulla district.

The retired doctor from Parraypora Srinagar died of Covid-19 early Saturday morning at SKIMS Bemina here.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, said that the patient was on treatment for Covid-19 since June 2 at the hospital. “He was intubated and on ventilator,” he said, adding, “The Consultant and SR Critical Care were on the spot managing the patient who could not survive despite all efforts.”

The deceased, Dr Untoo said, was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Another patient, a 60-year-old man from Nowgam Srinagar who was admitted as asymptomatic Covid-19 on June 5 having underlying Diabetes, Hypertension and CKD suddenly became breathless at 8.00 pm on Sunday and developed unconsciousness, he said.

The elderly was shifted to ICU where he had hypotension (low blood pressure), Dr Untoo said. “Resuscitation was tried as per protocol but the patient could not be revived and was declared dead.” He said that the patient was expected to be discharged on Sunday as his sample was taken on Saturday for testing prior to discharge.

Earlier, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS said a 75-year-old man from Kanthbagh in Baramulla died at the tertiary care hospital around 2:15 pm on Saturday. “He had underlying disease,” he said.

Professor Jan said the body was kept in the mortuary while the test report returned positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old resident from Shopian died at SMHS hospital here.

Dr Nazir Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the person was admitted on June 11 and his swab sample was taken the next day.

“He had bilateral pneumonia and died today morning. Later, the result of the sample returned positive for the covid-19,” he added.

So far Srinagar district with 14 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 11, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, five in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu three each, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri. (GNS inputs)