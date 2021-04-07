Srinagar DLRC meet: Rs 4030 cr provided to 88,647 beneficiaries

SRINAGAR: A meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad to review the progress achieved during 2020-21 under Annual District Credit Plan.

The meeting was informed that by December 2021, around Rs 4030 crore have been distributed among 88647 beneficiaries in the district by different financial institutions under priority and non-priority sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC stressed on enhancement in the overall credit flow of banks in the district which is must for financial impetus and improving income levels and thereby help in raising standard of living of people. Besides he impressed upon the banks operating in the district to improve their CD Ratio.

He called upon officers to work in unison with added vigour and zeal so that tangible results to take the Srinagar district as a role model for development are achieved.

He also advised the representatives of financial institutions and sponsoring agencies to come forward and help the urban poor of the capital for eradicating poverty, unemployment and reaching out to the poorest of the poor.

The DDC emphasized that all banks operating in the district should educate and sensitize the public about financial literacy particularly in the rural and semi urban belts of Srinagar about various banking products and Government sponsored schemes.

While expressing his satisfaction over the RBI comments regarding achievements of targets, the DDC urged the concerned to further improve the performance particularly in private banks.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on bank wise progress in lending to priority sector/non priority sector under annual credit plan as of quarter ended December 2020. Besides achievements made under other Government sponsored schemes including JKREGP, NRLM, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and enrollment under Social Security Schemes.

The meeting was informed that credit disbursement of Rs 555.65 crore has been provided to 24714 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, besides Rs 41.94 crore were disbursed among 9812 beneficiaries under Kissan Credit cards scheme.

Similarly, under Pradhan Mantri SVANIDHI schemes Rs 3.38 crore were disbursed among 3389 registered street vendors in the district under which urban street vendor are eligible to avail a loan of Rs 10000 with tenure of one year with interest subsidy of 7 percent to handholding of youth.

Further the chairman ordered enquiry against Ellaquai Dehati Bank for sanctioning only 6 out of 1509 cases under Kisan Credit card scheme and keeping 1503 KCC cases pending/undisposed thereby making the eligible beneficiaries deprived of the intended benefits.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, General Manager DIC, DDM NABARD, LDM Srinagar, and Officers from EDI, UDAK, Horticulture, Agriculture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and other officers of concerned Departments. Besides, Senior Managers of JK bank, SBI, PNB, HDFC and other sponsoring agencies operating in Srinagar.