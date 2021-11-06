New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has declared Srinagar airport as Major Airport on Saturday.

The Gazette notification was issued on Saturday reads that in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at

Srinagar as Major Airport.

On October 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inagurated International flight operations at Srinagar airport. He inaugurated the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah and United Arab Emirates (UAE).