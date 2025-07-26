Srinagar DC recommends 30 cases of terror victims for jobs

SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, Friday chaired a meeting of District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) here at the meeting hall of the DC office complex to review the cases/claims submitted under SRO-43 by NoKs of those killed in terror-related incidents in Srinagar district.

At the outset, the Committee held a comprehensive deliberation on cases/claims submitted under SRO-43 by NoKs of those killed in terror-related incidents in Srinagar district. After a detailed examination, the Committee recommended 30 cases to the government for consideration for compassionate appointment under the SRO-43 in the first go.

Speaking on the occasion, DC stressed that the concerned officers to ensure the speedy disposal of all such cases for the timely clearance of the cases. He emphasized that in a streamlined & coordinated manner, the effort should be to bring down the pendency of such cases to nil.

DC also underlined the importance of a proactive and coordinated approach among all stakeholders to ensure the speedy disposal of cases.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Adil Fareed; SP headquarters, Umer Shah; Additional SP CID, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Medical Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, all Tehsildars, senior officers from BSF, Army, and other security agencies, besides officials from the concerned departments.