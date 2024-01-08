Srinagar, Jan 08: A day after experiencing season’s coldest night, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.3°C as freezing conditions continued without reprieve in Kashmir Valley on Monday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that the temperature was 1.9°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

He said the Srinagar saw minimum temperature of minus 5.6°C on previous night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.1°C against minus 2.7°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.9°C for the place, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 4.3°C against 3.4°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 3.1°C for the winter capital of J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.2°C, Batote 3.2°C and Bhaderwah 0.4°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

The MeT official said that generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain/snow over “extreme isolated higher reaches” on January 9. From January 10-14, he said, generally dry weather is expected. “Overall no significant weather activity is expected till January 14.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)