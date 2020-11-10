Srinagar based ‘Al-Yafur Travels’ receives overseas job placement license, calls it a big success

Srinagar: Al-Yafur Travels, a Srinagar based overseas job placement company, has received their license from Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India to conduct their operations.

Khadeen Shafi, HR manager Al-Yafur Travels, said they were trying to provide more and more job opportunities to the unemployed youth of the valley and trying to save them from getting deceived by unregistered fraud agents.

Majid Shafi, MD Al-Yafur Travels, thanked God and said it was a big success that “we became one among only two active recruiting agents in the whole valley.”

He congratulated the youth of the valley for getting registered and also appreciated the work being done by his staff members.

