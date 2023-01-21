Srinagar, Jan 21 : To review the progress of water supply projects taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure all the household in the district have access to safe and adequate drinking water facilities, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting of concerned Officers at the Conference Hall of DC Office Complex, here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of the physical and financial progress of works on Aparpora and Poshpathri Water Supply Schemes (WSSs) being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Khonmoh block of the district.

While majority of the works have been completed under JJM, DC reviewed the progress of balance undergoing works at few places.

With regard to execution of work on Aparpora Water Supply Scheme being executed at a cost of Rs 3.93 crore, the DC was apprised that pace of work on the project is in full swing and as many as 306 households in habitations of Rather Mohalla, Dar Mohalla, Waripora, Bhat Mohalla, Mir Mohalla, Kokerpora, Joo Mohalla and Ganji Mohalla are being covered under the project in order to provide safe and adequate drinking water.

On the occasion, the DC stressed the concerned Engineers to complete the process of groundwater works allotment by the end of January and start physical work by 15th of February to make the project operational by March 15, 2023 in order to benefit about 2000 souls in the area.

Similarly, the DC was also given first hand appraisal about status and execution of work on Poshpathri water supply scheme being carried out at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The DC was informed that Poshpathri WSS is also nearing completion and will benefit 23 households comprising 208 souls under JJM in Poshpathri and Ramzan Mohalla habitations.

The DC asked the concerned Officers and Engineers to accelerate the pace of all works to ensure their time bound completion. He also exhorted the officers to put in coordinated efforts to achieve the target so that people are benefited from the schemes.

Meanwhile, the DC took a review of progress achieved with regard to set parameters and indicators under Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS) including Har Ghar Jal certification by Gram Sabhas, Water Quality Testing/Monitoring & Surveillance and Institutional Arrangements. He also took a firsthand appraisal of water quality testing at HHS and PWS source, besides training imparted to women for FTK testing for a sustained surveillance on quality of water by the community itself.

The DC asked them to complete skill training/programmes of the resources including members of Panchayat Raj Institutions through proper handholding. He also laid emphasis on encouraging the local communities to take over the rural water supply system for operation & maintenance.

The DC further asked the concerned Officer to work with added zeal and determination to ensure all pivotal criteria for evaluation of performance in JJS-2023 is maintained to achieve top position in the country under JJS-2023.

It is worth here to mention that under Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS) District Srinagar has done some remarkable work in previous month and has been able to improve its rank from 46 few weeks back to Rank 2 as on date in the Front Runner Category in Country on remarkable work done in Har Ghar Jal Certification, Water Quality Testing through labs and FTKs, training of women for use of FTKs, skill training for O&M staff etc. only Kanchipuram District of Tamil Nadu ranks ahead of Srinagar District.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Superintendent Engineer PHE Hydraulic, Irfan ul Islam, S.E, Rural Mechanical PHE, Fayaz Ahmad, S.E, PHE Mechanical North, Wahid Ahmad, Executive Engineer Master Plan, Peerzada Shayaq, Executive Engineer Rural, Abdul Rashid, concerned AEEs and other Officers.