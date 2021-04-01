Srinagar attack: Injured cop succumbs

Srinagar: A cop who was injured in Aribagh, Nowgam, Srinagar attack, succumbed on the way to the hospital, officials said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the injured cop was brought dead to the hospital.

The slain policeman has been identified as Ramez Raja. He was injured when militants attacked the residence of a senior BJP leader Muhammad Anwar Khan at Aribagh area of Srinagar.

Earlier, militants fired at the guard post outside the residence of BJP leader Muhammad Anwar Khan at Aribagh, Nowgam in which Ramez was seriously injured. “The alert guards fired in retaliation and repulsed the attack. The injured police man has been identified as Ramez Raja,” an official said.

Khan is the district General Secretary of BJP for Baramulla and incharge for Kupwara district. Senior police officers have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. “The area has been sealed and massive searches launched,” an official said—(KNO)