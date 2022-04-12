Srinagar: Srinagar airport set a new record by operating 102 flights on Monday.

As many as 7305 passengers arrived on 51 flights. Likewise, 7895 passengers departed on 51 flights.

Last week, the airport operated 98 flights. As many as 13895 passengers arrived or departed from the Srinagar Airport.

Kashmir is presently witnessing a booming tourism season and around 1.8 lakh tourists visited the Valley in March alone last month. This is the largest number of tourists to have visited Kashmir in the last 10 years. officials are expecting a further increase in the footfalls in the coming months.

Buoyed by the huge rush, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to operate late-night flights from Srinagar and Jammu airports.

Airport Authority of India has allowed night parking for A-320 NEO aircraft at Jammu and Srinagar airports, `Go Airlines’ will park one A-320 NEO aircraft each at Jammu and Srinagar airports. This is to ensure that late-night and early morning take-offs are hassle-free.

“The Competent Authority has accorded approval for night parking permission of two A-320 NEO aircraft for five months starting April 6. In case Go Airlines fails to utilize the allotted night parking permission within stipulated five months, and requests for further extension of time, the approval will be subject to levy of penalty of Rs 5000 per day oper aircraft plus applicable taxes,” reads an AAI order.

Secretary Industries and Civil Aviation J&K Ranjan Prakash Thakur had told The Kashmir Monitor that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was personally monitoring the tourist footfalls in the union territory.