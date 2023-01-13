Srinagar: All flights at the Srinagar Airport have been cancelled due to inclement weather conditions on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather.

The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective Airlines in the next available flight at no extra cost (sic),” Srinagar Airport said in a tweet.

All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather



The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective Airlines in the next available flight at no extra cost — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 13, 2023

Most parts of Kashmir valley including Srinagar city received continuous snowfall during the course of the day on Friday.

In the morning, the MeT office had forecast ‘gradual improvement’ in weather conditions but Srinagar city was receiving continuous snowfall till late afternoon.