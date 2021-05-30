Srinagar administers highest number of COVID vaccine doses after Baramulla, Jammu districts: Officials

Srinagar: The Srinagar administration has administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses after Jammu and Baramulla districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Sunday.

According to an official data, Jammu has administered 620446 vaccine doses, followed by Baramulla with 276959 vaccine doses and Srinagar with 245275 doses.

Notably, after spike in the Covid-19 positive cases in Kashmir, district Srinagar reported around 64560 Covid positive, the highest among all the districts of the UT followed by Jammu with a total case tally of 50058.

An official said that during the Holy month of Ramadan, when vaccination drive was started, rumours started doing rounds that taking Covid vaccination shot can invalidate ones fast, so for that district administration had to involve the Imams and Muftis, who made appeals that taking Covid vaccine cannot invalidate the fast.

He said that following which more and more beneficiaries turned up to take vaccine shots.

The official said that the district administration had to rope in maximum of its men and machinery on ground and sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, Asha workers, men from sports department and a rigorous door to door awareness campaign was launched in the district to educate people about the importance of Covid vaccination.

He said that recently rumours again started doing rounds about taking Covid-19 vaccine and for that divisional administration had to rope in the medical experts to clear the confusion.

The official said that in coming day the administration will ensure all the left-out beneficiaries are vaccinated—(KNO)