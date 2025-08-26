Srinagar Admin Issues Weather Advisory Amid Inclement Weather Forecast

Srinagar, Aug 26: The District Magistrate in Srinagar has issued a weather advisory following a forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an intense spell of rain, thundershowers, cloud bursts, flash floods, and landslides from August 26 to September 1, 2025.

The advisory urges the general public, especially those residing in Fakir Gujri, adjacent areas, and Khonmouh, to refrain from venturing in and around slopes and water bodies until the weather improves.

Tourists, local shikara operators, and sand miners at River Jhelum and other water bodies are also advised not to cross or venture into the water without first verifying the conditions.

For any information or assistance, the public can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre Srinagar, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Srinagar, and the Police Control Room Srinagar. The advisory provides the following contact numbers, District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651, 0194-2457552… Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Srinagar: 112… Police Control Room Srinagar: 0194-2477567

The notice was issued by the Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Srinagar on August 26, 2025. (JKNS)