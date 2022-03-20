Srinagar, March 20: A court here has framed charges against two adults accused in acid attack on a woman at Hawal here earlier this year.

Police in a statement said that charges under sections 120-B and 326A of IPC were framed against the accused.

The case relates to the acid attack that on a young girl in Hawal area of Police Station Nowhatta on February 1. After comcluding the investigation swiftly, Srinagar police had filed the chargesheet of the case on February 22 in record time against two adult accused in CJM court and against one accused who is a minor in the Juveline Justice Board(JJB).

Petition was also filed in the JJB to try the juveline as adult in lines with the amended Juveline Justice Act, as he falls in bracket of 16-18 years and the nature of the crime is heinous, police said. Subsequently a board has been constituted by JJB wherein assessment regarding his mental and psychological parameters is being conducted to decide if he can be treated as an adult in the trial, police said.

The charges against the adults were framed by Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar Jawad Ahmed against the two accused namely Sajid Altaf Rather(Sheikh) and Mohd Saleem kumar.The next date of hearing has been fixed on 30.03.2022, police said.

Pertinently this is among the fastest Chargesheeted and Charge -framed cases that has taken place, both taking place within a month. Both the accused can be handed over the maximum punishment which is life sentence, the police said.

Srinagar Police has already deputed a dedicated Pairavi officer, of the rank of Inspector to follow the trial of this particular case, in coordination with the Prosecution department, the police said.

Further, the trial of the case is being monitored personally by senior officers including SSP Srinagar, it said.

The victim girl is undergoing treatment at a specialised hospital and making steady and considerable improvement in regaining eye sight etc, reads the statement.(GNS)