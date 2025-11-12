Sri Sri Ravi Shankar promotes ‘Inner Peace’

SRINAGAR: Higher Education Department (HED) in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports Department, organized a landmark Edu-Youth Meet aimed at tackling substance abuse and promoting holistic education, at Bakhshi Stadium here.

Over 20,000 students from colleges and universities across Kashmir attended the event, which featured an inspiring address by Spiritual Leader and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The gathering was graced by several MLAs, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Higher Education, Shantmanu; Vice-Chancellors, Registrars, Directors, Principals, and educators and faculty members of various colleges.

Earlier in the day, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar interacted with Vice-chancellors, Principals, and Faculty, where the Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST requested the establishment of Art of Living Centres in University campuses to support students dealing with anxiety. Gurudev pledged the Foundation’s full support to integrate its wellness and life-skill programmes as co-curricular initiatives across Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing emotional resilience, mental well-being, and leadership development.

In his powerful address to around 20,000 youth, Gurudev called for collective action to eradicate drug abuse and to reimagine education as a path of love, happiness, and creativity. He urged young people to embrace their cultural heritage while fostering innovation and compassion and living with harmony and purpose.

Highlighting the mental health crisis, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar noted that nearly one-fourth of the global population suffers from psychological distress and urged mindfulness, meditation, and balanced living as solutions. He invoked Kashmir’s spiritual legacy, referencing the Spanda Karika and ancient breathing practices, calling for their revival in modern education. Gurudev also proposed teacher and youth training through SKY Clubs, student-led initiatives promoting focus, happiness, and inner stability.

ACS, Higher Education in his address reaffirmed the department’s commitment to integrating such programmes into institutions across the UT, fostering a stress-free and value-based learning environment. The event concluded with an interactive session that left students inspired and educators motivated to nurture a peaceful, mindful, and drug-free Kashmir through compassionate, creative, and balanced education.