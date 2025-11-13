Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Calls on Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Renowned spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, called on Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar.

During the cordial meeting, both leaders discussed the importance of peace, compassion, and inter-faith harmony in today’s world. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, visiting Kashmir after seven years, expressed happiness at being back in the Valley and lauded its spiritual and cultural heritage as a symbol of coexistence.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed him and reiterated that the institution of the Mirwaiz remains committed to peace and dialogue as the most humane and effective means of addressing issues and resolving differences.Both leaders agreed that injustice and disempowerment lead to radicalisation that threatens peace.