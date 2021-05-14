‘Sputnik V’: Russian vaccine rolled out in India, Hyderabad man gets first dose; price Rs 995

The wait is finally over as Dr. Reddy’s Labortories (DRL) rolled out Russia’s `Sputnik V’ vaccine for Covid-19 in India on Friday.

A man from Hyderabad became the first beneficiary of ‘Sputnik V’ on Friday. With an efficiency of 91.6 percent, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved for use in India

Sputnik V vaccine will be priced in India at Rs 948 per dose with an additional 5 percent GST and could be cheaper when it is manufactured domestically, said Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is responsible for ensuring that the vaccine remains stable and sanctity of the cold chain is maintained — from the manufacturing site in Russia to its cold chain point and eventually to all parts of India.

The first consignment of the imported vaccine landed in India on May 1 and has received regulatory clearance, said Dr. Reddy’s in a statement.

“The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins”

The company said it is working with six manufacturing partners in India to supply the vaccine.

“With the rising cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against COVID-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe,” said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of DRL.

Sputnik V has a higher efficacy as compared Oxford-AstraZeneca’s `Covishield’, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s `Covaxin’. Sputnik V requires a temperature range of -18 degrees C to -22 degrees C to remain stable.

“As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on May 14, 2021,” the company said in a regulatory filing with the bourses.