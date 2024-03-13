Springtime Spectacle

As the spring season is about to cast its vibrant hues upon Kashmir, there is no better time to embark on a journey to the Valley. In the last couple of years, Kashmir has witnessed a tourism boom, drawing visitors from far and wide. And as the region gears up to welcome tourists in the spring season, there are myriad opportunities to promote Kashmir tourism. At the heart of Kashmir’s springtime charm lies the famous Asia’s largest Tulip Garden located in the Zabarwan foothills. In a bid to further enhance its allure, the Department of Floriculture has undertaken significant efforts to expand the garden’s footprint and introduce new tulip varieties. This year, five new varieties have been added, bringing the total number of tulip varieties to an impressive 73. As 1.7 million tulips prepare to bloom, visitors can expect an enchanting experience amidst a riot of colors and fragrances. The Tulip garden was recently included in the World Book of Records and with preparations underway to accommodate an anticipated surge in tourist arrivals, the garden is poised to offer visitors a seamless and unforgettable experience. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for visitors, the Department of Floriculture has undertaken various civil works within the Tulip garden. From face-lifting initiatives to the installation of toilet points, soakage pits, and lighting systems, every effort is being made to enhance the garden’s aesthetic appeal and functionality. Additionally, the allocation of additional land for parking facilities underscores the government’s commitment to providing convenient access to the garden for tourists. With preparations in full swing, visitors can look forward to exploring the Tulip garden in all its splendor, with the assurance of world-class amenities and infrastructure. Beyond the Tulip garden, efforts are underway to enrich the cultural experience of visitors, particularly children. The Floriculture Department has installed multi-activity children’s equipment in seven additional parks, bringing the total number of parks with children’s amenities to 14. These initiatives aim to provide young visitors with engaging and educational experiences. From interactive play areas to educational exhibits, children can immerse themselves in the beauty and diversity of Kashmir’s landscape, creating lasting memories for years to come. Alongside the famous Tulip Garden overlooking Dal Lake, it is good to note that the government in the recent past has promoted other spring tourism destinations as well. The holding of the Spring Festival at the Badamwari park last year in Srinagar is one such event aimed at promoting tourism and showcasing the diversity and beauty of the unexplored destinations to tourists. The Tourism Department in collaboration with District Administration Budgam had also organised a Spring Festival programme at the picturesque Karewas of Nagam in Central Kashmir last year. The open air function was held amidst almond blossoms in full bloom even as the festival attracted a large gathering to the venue. It is hoped that similar events will continue to take place this spring so that the tourism season in Kashmir gets the right start.