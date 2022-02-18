

Srinagar, Feb 18: Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours in the two union territories.

An official of the MeT department told IANS, “Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with little chances of rain/snow anywhere during this period.”

Srinagar had 0.8, Pahalgam minus 4.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 18.9, Leh minus 13.1 and Kargil minus 14.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.7, Katra 8.4, Batote 2.9, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.1 as the minimum today.