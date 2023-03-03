Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a Rs 46.65 crore `Promotion of Beekeeping’ project to increase the annual honey production to 66100 quintals.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir is producing 22000 quintals of honey annually. A major proportion of honey is exported to different states and countries.

Known for its quality, taste, and aroma, Kashmiri honey has been witnessing an invasion from cheaper varieties. Pure Kashmir honey sells at Rs 1000 per kilogram. However, the fakes are sold at Rs 400 per kilo in the name of Kashmir honey.

A project document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor said Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing a general diminishing of the population of native bees due to the traditional farming methods.

It said that the population of bees will be enhanced by 333 percent under the `Promotion of beekeeping’ project.

“The current system of rearing is less productive with no mechanism for quality improvement. So strengthening and distribution of bee colonies through clusters, Self Help Groups, and Farmer Producer Organisations are being focussed. 1,43,000 new bee colonies will be set up which will bring the honey production to 66100 Quintals,” it said.

The document said that advanced two apitherapy centers and GI labs will be established to increase the production of high-quality honey.

“Monitoring and traceability will be done through GI labs. 20 Custom Hiring centers (CHCs will be also established for extending pollination facilities. Jammu and Kashmir will have a full-fledged center of excellence for constancy, capacity building, and post-harvest management,” it said.

Under the project, the value addition of honey is also being envisioned coupled with efficient growth of the bee sector using native honey bees.

“A generation of additional Rs 475 crores by the sale of by-products has been targeted. The value addition will be possible by harnessing the potential of by-products,” it said.

Officials said that 86 enterprises will be set up in the coming five years under the project. “The potential of apiculture has not been tapped fully in Jammu and Kashmir. So, under this project latest interventions are being brought to produce good quality honey in huge quantity to uplift our beekeepers,” said an official.

Pertinently, beekeeping is emerging as one of the viable sectors having maximum chances of employability in Jammu and Kashmir.