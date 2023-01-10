Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has kicked off the process for securing Geographical Indication (GI) tag for `Kashmir honey’.

“We are working to secure a GI tag for Kashmir honey. The process has been kick-started. We hope to achieve our goal at the earliest,” Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, told The Kashmir Monitor.

GI status is a sort of trademark or a patent given to the products which are indigenous to a community in a particular geographical region. The GI registration acts as a certificate that the product is made by traditional methods and possesses certain qualities specific to the area and the community.

Known for its quality, taste, and aroma, Kashmiri honey has been witnessing an invasion from cheaper varieties. Pure Kashmir honey sells at Rs 1000 per kilogram. However, the fakes are sold at Rs 400 per kilo in the name of Kashmir honey.

“Kashmir is home to Kiker and Solai trees. Unique flowers grow on these trees. Bees collect nectar from these flowers and produce honey. Our honey is different from others. It is slightly white. It has a different aroma. For instance, Solai honey is identified by its aroma,” said Mudasir Ahmad, a honey dealer.

Sensing the urgency to revive apiculture, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to revive the Solai planation to help in honey harvesting. The government has roped in experts from SKUAST-K to revive Solai and help in curbing Varroa Mite disease in honey bees.

Official figures reveal that In 2020, Kashmir produced more than 7,200 quintals of honey which included 2015 quintals from just the Anantnag district. Srinagar followed with 1,415 quintals. The government has set a target of seven lakh bee colonies in Kashmir to boost beekeeping.

Officials said beekeeping is emerging as one of the viable sectors having maximum chances of employability. The government is considering providing e-marketing support for beekeepers to popularize Kashmir honey at the global level. The government is considering setting up Disease Diagnostic labs as well as Mobile vans for testing and upkeeping bee colonies.

“GI for our honey will be a boon. It will rid the market of fakes. Our honey is unique and its exclusivity should be maintained,” said Mudasir.