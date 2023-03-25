SRINAGAR: If rasgulla can get Geographical Identification (GI), can Kud’s famous Patisa remain behind?

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to pitch for a GI tag for the Kud’s famous Patisa. A high-level meeting was held with technical experts to push for the GI tag for Patisa. Threadbare discussion was held on progress made by those concerned on the application of Geographical Identification (GI) tagging of agriculture products of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, concerned officers and technical experts gave a presentation highlighting progress made on the application of GI certification of identified crops. Various other aspects of the GI application of identified crops were also discussed.

GI expert, Dr. Rajnikant also joined the meeting virtually and gave his feedback about the requirements of the particular products during GI registration certification.

“Different states have their version of rasgulla. However, only one of them got a GI tag. Patisa is our heritage. For getting GI, a product should have a cultural history, uniqueness, and supportive proof. Our Patisa has everything,” Director, Agriculture Jammu, KK Sharma, told The Kashmir Monitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

GI status is a sort of trademark or a patent given to the products which are indigenous to a community in a particular geographical region. GI registration acts as a certificate that the product is made by traditional methods and possesses certain qualities specific to the area and the community.

The government has marshaled all concerned departments to collect the data and documents to prove the uniqueness of the product. “We have started a study on the subject. We are collecting all materials, and data that will form our basis for GI pitching. Later we will formally submit an application to the GI secretariat for awarding us a tag. It will take a month or so,” said Sharma.

In fact, 15 crops and commodities have been identified which shall be forwarded to the consultant within one month. Patisa is among 5 new products that were also included in the list.

Earlier, the government kicked off the process for securing Geographical Indication (GI) tag for `Kashmir honey’. Known for its quality, taste, and aroma, Kashmiri honey has been witnessing an invasion from cheaper varieties. Pure Kashmir honey sells at Rs 1000 per kilogram. However, the fakes are sold at Rs 400 per kilo in the name of Kashmir honey.