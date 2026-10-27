Sports is nowadays coming up as an important part of the global tourism industry. Major sporting events attract athletes, spectators and visitors from different parts of the world. They generate economic activity, promote local culture and create opportunities for destinations to gain international recognition. Jammu and Kashmir has immense potential in this growing sector. The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon has added another dimension to this journey. With more than 2,000 runners from Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of the country and abroad, the event has brought together sport, tourism and the Valley’s natural beauty. In fact, 73 foreign athletes from 12 countries participated in the event. Participants ran through Srinagar’s historic streets, along the Jhelum riverfront, around Dal Lake and past its celebrated gardens. The event offered an opportunity to experience the city beyond conventional sightseeing. The marathon’s prize purse of Rs 3.17 crore, including Rs 25 lakh for the winner, reflects the scale of the event. Its growing international participation also shows that Kashmir can attract athletes and sports enthusiasts from across geographical boundaries. Such competitions help build the Valley’s reputation as a destination for major sporting events. However, sports tourism must be developed as a long-term strategy rather than a series of isolated events. Kashmir offers several opportunities in this field. Golf tournaments, marathons, cycling events, trekking, mountain biking, skiing and water sports can attract different categories of visitors. Each activity can highlight a different aspect of the region’s landscape and culture. A well-planned calendar of sporting events can also help extend the tourism season beyond traditional peak periods. The benefits can reach far beyond hotels and travel operators. Local guides, transport providers, restaurants, handicraft sellers and small businesses can gain from increased visitor spending. Sporting events can also create employment and encourage investment in infrastructure. Local athletes get opportunities to compete, while young people can develop skills in coaching, event management and sports services. The separate category for Jammu and Kashmir runners in the Kashmir Marathon is a welcome step. Local talent needs consistent support to progress. Training facilities, qualified coaches, sports science services and regular competitions are essential. Tourism authorities and sports organisations must work together to identify promising athletes and help them reach national and international platforms. A major sporting event should leave behind a lasting sporting legacy. At the same time, environmental responsibility must remain central to sports tourism. Kashmir’s mountains, lakes, forests and clean surroundings are its greatest assets. Poor waste management, traffic congestion and damage to natural habitats can undermine the very appeal that attracts visitors. Organisers must promote public transport, reduce single-use plastics, ensure proper waste disposal and protect sensitive ecological areas during such events. Adventure sports should also follow clear safety and environmental standards. Successful sports tourism requires coordination among government departments, sporting bodies, private businesses and local communities. Facilities must be maintained, event schedules announced in advance and marketing extended to international audiences. Visitors should receive reliable information, safe transport and quality services.

