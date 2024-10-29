Sports Minister chairs maiden meeting of YS&S Dept

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: Minister of Youth Services & Sports, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology and ARI & Training Satish Sharma chaired a detailed meeting of the senior Officers of Youth Services and Sports Department J&K at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to Government, Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Sarmad Hafeez, Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K Rajinder Singh Tara, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, Special Secretary YS&S Jyoti Devi Salathia, Additional Secretary YS&S Narayan Dutt and other Officers and Officials from the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports and J&K Sports Council.

Secretary YS&S Sarmad Hafeez informed the chair about the recently introduced J&K Sports Policy. He said that the policy outlines a structured approach to develop sports infrastructure, promoting sports education and creating a support system for athletes through scholarships and awards etc. The Department apprised the Minister about various sports activities being carried out throughout the year for engaging lacs of school children and youth in sports, and recreational activities.

Satish Sharma in his remarks directed the officers that every possibility should be explored in reviewing the traditional sports in rural and border areas. He further said that our youth is highly capable and they should act as torchbearers in eradicating the social evils like drug addiction. He further said that the established business houses of the UT should help in building high class sports infra, sports excellence centers and sponsor meritorious sports persons under corporate social responsibility. He emphasized upon the officers and officials of the Department to work with the same zeal and commitment to take the Department of Youth Services & Sports to the newer heights of success.

DG YS&S discussed the mass engagement of a large number of youth in games and sports. He also highlighted the unprecedented growth of sports infrastructure by the Department under Capex and JKIFDC projects in the Union Territory of J&K during the last four years.

Secretary J&K Sports Council in her presentation highlighted the initiatives of the Sports Council in establishing Sports Academies, Sports Excellence Centers and such allied facilities for channelizing and polishing the sports talent of the J&K youth under Khelo India Scheme.