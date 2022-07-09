Sports Authority of India (SAI), has invited applications to fill up the vacancies of Athlete Relation Managers.

There are three vacancies for the post of Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager).

According to the official notification, the Contract basis is initially for 02 Years and extendable for 01 more year at NCOE, NSNIS, Patiala.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through email to get registered for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: 20th July 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with a certificate/ Diploma course in Sports Management (Certificate/ Diploma duration must be more than 06 months) from a reputed Institute. Essential experience of 02 years. OR

Candidate must have done MBA/Postgraduate Diploma (02 Years) from a recognized University. Essential Experience of 01 Years.

Desired Experience: Candidates who have participated at National and International levels in Olympic Sports Disciplines would be given preference.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit of the applicant is 35 years.

Salary: Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 60,000/-

Job Description

To provide consultancy to:

One-stop service point for the Athletes assigned to him/her.

Ensure the processing of the Athlete’s proposal in SAI from start to end.

Communicate with and provide support to athletes in person when needed.

How to Apply

The candidate has to apply on the attached proforma by e-mail Id – [email protected]. All eligible & willing candidates may apply with scanned application along with documents in support of qualification and experience at mail id [email protected] by 20.7.2022 till 5.00 P.M. The details of recruitment along with application form is available on SAI website i.e; http://www.nsnis.org&sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

Note: Before registering /submitting applications the candidates should possess a valid E-mail ID. The e-mail ID entered in the application form should remain active until the recruitment process is completed. No change in the e-mail ID will be entertained.