Spiritual tourism to get major push: LG 

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone of the Mata Lalleshwari Cultural and Heritage Centre at Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan, Thalwal, Jammu.

The project, sanctioned under the Capex budget with an allocation of Rs 4.5 crore, aims to preserve and promote the legacy of Yogini Lalleshwari.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir has, since ancient times, been a cradle of sages, saints and seekers of truth. He said the centre dedicated to Mata Lalleshwari will reflect India’s civilisational consciousness and promote cultural harmony, spiritual tourism and academic research.

Sinha said the teachings of Mata Lalleshwari transcended social divisions and embodied the ideals of tolerance, equality and inner transformation. He said her verses, which resonate with the teachings of the Upanishads, continue to inspire generations.

The Lieutenant Governor said the centre would serve as a repository of her philosophy, providing scholars, artists and seekers an opportunity to engage with her teachings and disseminate them through modern platforms.

He said the centre would host exhibitions, translation initiatives and archival facilities, besides fostering fellowships in Kashmir Shaivism. It would also provide opportunities for youth through art and creative expression while promoting social harmony and national integration.

Sinha emphasised that cultural and heritage centres are important for preserving civilisational memory and providing moral direction alongside economic development. He said the Mata Lalleshwari Centre would reconnect society with its cultural roots, provide spiritual resources for mental peace and contribute to local economic activity by attracting seekers, historians and tourists.

He said the project aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of integrating heritage with development and would serve as a symbol of India’s cultural heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the relevance of the teachings of saints in addressing contemporary challenges such as mental stress, identity concerns and loneliness. He said the teachings of Mata Lalleshwari could provide spiritual resources for self-discipline, mental peace and emotional resilience.

Sinha said the centre would contribute to spiritual tourism and economic revitalisation by attracting visitors, historians and spiritual seekers to the region.

Principal Secretary Culture Department Brij Mohan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu Tejinder Singh, DIG JSK Range Shridhar Patil, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Dr Rakesh Minhas, Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums K.K. Sidha, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani, President Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan Trust Dileep Pandita, General Secretary Ashok Kaw, Organizing Secretary Chand Ji Pandita, members of the Trust, senior officials, prominent citizens and devotees attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.