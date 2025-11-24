Spiritual shrines are our nerve centers: Andrabi

SRINAGAR: A Multipurpose Complex was inaugurated today in the Shrine Complex of Hazrat Aali Ali Balkhi (RA) at Pakherpora by Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi.

The construction of this complex has been completed well within the targeted time span. The first story of the complex has commercial outlets; second story is constructed as the Ladies Sabaat while as the third story houses a Conference Hall.

During the inauguration Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Waqf Board Member Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Tehsildar of the Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Executive Engineer Qazi Mushtaq, Engineer-in-charge Ghulam-e-Murtaza, Imam of the shrine Molvi Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Activist & Politician Arshad Bhat among others.

Many prominent local religious and social personalities were also present during the inauguration event. Speaking to the media after the inauguration Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that our mission of infrastructural boost and management upgradation is on and we are able to come up to the expectations of the people by the grace of God and by unwavering commitment and hard work.

“Only those who have been selling sentiments and looting Waqf resources for decades are upset with our work. But we don’t care about the negativity of a few as we rely on the support and appreciation of the majority population throughout Jammu & Kashmir for the work done by the Board”, said Andrabi.

Waqf Board Chairperson assured that the infrastructural development will continue with much more vigour and the Board will take all required steps to broaden our transformative mission at all shrines throughout Jammu & Kashmir. “Our spiritual shrines are our nerve centers and together we have to uphold the sancity of these shrines”, said Darakhshan.