‘Speed up development works in Kotranka’: Social activist to J&K administration

Srinagar: Prominent Social Activist Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary of Rajouri addressed a huge gathering at Kotranka area in the district on Tuesday.

He appealed general public to unite together for the upliftment of the area.

“Old traditional politics will not work anymore in J&K and when it comes to Kotranka, every political leader has ignored this area,” Guftar said.

He added that youth will play key role in the next assembly elections.

“Time is gone when we were fooled by fake slogans. Only youth can feel the pain of youth and we should come out from our comfort zone for the larger cause,” he said.

He also appealed the J&K UT administration to speed up the developmental projects in Kotranka area.

“Public is crying for basic issues. Sadak, Bijli and Pani is just an election slogan, on the ground everyone is suffering,” he said.

He urged the LG-led administration to pay special attention toward the far-flung area of Kotranka.

He also urged govt to announce border battalion for Peer Panjal, regularisation of daily wagers, special recruitment for unemployed youth.

At the end, Guftar thanked public for coming out in large numbers that too on a short notice.

Many prominent personalities of area also attended the meeting.