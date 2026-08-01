Special train to run between Budgam and Katra as highway remains shut

Budgam: As the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed due to adverse weather conditions, Northern Railway on Saturday announced special train service between Budgam and Katra to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers.

According to a statement issued , the decision was taken following a surge in passenger rush at Srinagar and Katra railway stations due to the highway closure.

The statement said the special train will depart from Budgam at 1:00 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station at 4:20 pm, with scheduled halts at Srinagar, Banihal and Sangaldan.

For the return journey, the train will leave Katra at 5:05 pm and arrive in Budgam at 8:30 pm, it said.

The railway authorities said the special train service will continue to operate to ease passenger movement until normal traffic on the highway is restored.