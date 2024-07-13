Special Crime Wing files chargesheet against cop

Jammu, July 13: The Special Crime Wing, Jammu of Crime Branch today filed a chargesheet against a Head Constable of J&K Police in a fraud case.

Sandeep Mehta, SSP Special Crime wing, CB Jammu said that chargesheet was filed against the fraudster identified as Head Constable Gulzar Ahmed Wani ( Presently

posted in Distt Police Lines Srinagar) S/O Mohd Ramzan Wani R/O Kherwan Lassipora, Tehsil Wanpoh, District Anantnag in case FIR No. 24 of 2023 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station SCW Crime Branch Jammu before the Hon’ble Court of Law at Jammu.

He added that the fraudster duped one Mohd Rafiq (ASI J&K Police) S/O Salam Din Choudhary and his daughter namely Mehnaz Rafiq R/O Thuroo, Tehsil Thuroo, District Reasi, A/P Madina Hill, Bathinda Jammu and others on the pretext of providing land and government jobs to their kins. The fraudster enticed the victims by posing himself to be very close to influential people and duped them of their hard-earned money to the tune of Rs. 51 lacs on the pretext of employing the Government Department and also for allotment of Plots/Land. The complainants alleged that out of Rs.51 Lacs, Rs.38.7 Lacs were taken for providing Government Jobs, and the remaining Rs. 12.15 lacs were taken for allotment of Govt plots at Sidhra Jammu or Nowgam Srinagar and most of the payment in this regard was made directly into the saving account of accused Gulzar Ahmed Wani in J&K Bank Branch Manwal and rest in cash.

“On receipt of the complaint a preliminary verification was initiated by SCW, Crime Branch Jammu by the procedure in vogue, and during the inquiry, the allegations leveled were prima-facie substantiated against the accused leading to the registration of a formal case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law,” he added.

After a thorough investigation by a professional investigating officer and after collecting all the evidence and recording the statements of the prosecution witnesses, the case was finally proved against the accused head constable. A team of the Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch, today produced the accused before the court and accordingly charge sheet has been produced against the accused person before the Hon’ble Court of Excise Magistrate Jammu for judicial determination.

Through this medium, the SCW Crime Branch sensitizes all to remain careful from fraudsters refrain from enticement of jobs, and check all the credentials before making any purchase of land.