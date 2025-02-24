JAMMU, FEBRUARY 24: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, today convened a meeting to review security and other related arrangements for the ensuing Budget Session of current JKUT Legislature to be held at Jammu from 3rd March, 2025.

Present in the meeting were the officers from different departments including Commission Secretary, GAD, M. Raju; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu, B S Tuti; Secretary, Law, Achal Sethi; DC Jammu, Sachin Vaishya; Commissioner, JMC, Dr Devansh Yadav; Director, Information, Nitish Rajora; SSP Traffic; CMO Jammu; SSP Security Secretariat besides Secretary, JKLA Manoj Kumar Pandit and other senior officers of concerned departments.

The Speaker issued specific directions to the concerned departments for ensuring that all requisite arrangements are put in place for smooth and seamless conduct of the upcoming budget session. Threadbare discussion was held on security arrangements, traffic regulation, fire services, uninterrupted power supply, provision of sufficient and regular supply of water to the Legislative Complex, health facilities and media arrangements among other things.

Regarding the security arrangements, the Speaker directed the concerned officers for deployment of adequate staff well versed with Parliamentary traditions within the premises of J&K Legislative Assembly at Jammu. He asked them for ensuring adequate security arrangement for safety and security of the Legislators within the MLAs Hostel, Jammu as well as outside. To ensure proper regulation of traffic on roads leading to J&K Legislative Assembly Complex/Civil Secretariat Jammu and MLA’s Hostel Jammu, the Speaker called for putting in place necessary measures for avoiding inconvenience to general public on this account.

The Speaker also directed for provision of deploying adequate fire fighting tenders in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Jammu while also checking the fire extinguishers and fire hydrants already installed in JKLA and MLA hostel Jammu.

He directed the Estates Department to ensure completion of any pending work within the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Jammu particularly in the Central Hall, House and VIP Chambers. He also directed to install intercom telephone facilities within the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly at Jammu, besides checking of telephones already installed within the VIP Chambers. The Speaker also asked the Information department to ensure proper and due coverage of the proceedings of the House besides making available adequate PAS, mikes and other related things during the session. He directed the BSNL authority to install and restore the telephones in the chamber of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.