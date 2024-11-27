Speaker leads Constitution Day celebrations

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 26: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (JKLA), Abdul Rahim Rather today led the celebrations of Constitution Day by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Central Hall of Assembly Complex here.

Secretary Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar; senior officers of the Assembly Secretariat, and other staff also took part in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker highlighted that this day marks a significant milestone in our country’s democratic progression. He reiterated that by celebrating this day, we all have an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of the framers of our Constitution.

Pertinently, the Government is commemorating 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution and kick-started celebrations under the “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan” campaign across the country.

