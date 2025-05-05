Speaker inspects functioning of Assembly Complex

SRINAGAR, MAY 05: Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today visited the Assembly Complex in Srinagar to review the functioning of various offices.

During his visit, the Speaker inspected several sections within the complex and interacted with the staff.

While reviewing the functioning of offices, the Speaker directed the employees to maintain the highest level of professionalism and regular attendance, besides ensuring prompt and efficient disposal of files.

Emphasizing the importance of smooth office functioning in Srinagar, the Speaker conducted a detailed review of essential facilities, including availability of potable drinking water and electricity. He also assessed the status of transfer of official records from Jammu, where a month long Budget session was conducted recently.

He urged the officials to ensure timely disposal of files besides effective functioning of their respective departments.

The Speaker was accompanied by Additional Secretary Legislative Assembly, Bilal Ahmad Bhat and senior officers of Legislative Assembly including Qazi Mushtaq Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Jamaludin and Fayaz Ahmad Joo.