Chandigarh: SP Smart school has brought laurels to the city of Temples Jammu by bagging the ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh. Awards were organized by Robo Genie Group in collaboration Chitkara University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of Schools from across the India and Globe took part in the nominations. SP Smart Schooling system was also adjudged as the “Best School Franchisee” of the year.

Award ceremony was accompanied by a Magazine launch and a conference on NEP 2020. The participants raised the issue of Dummy Schooling and its ill-effects on the education system in particular and society in general. The participants criticized this practice of Dummy education adopted by some schools which in turn are putting a child’s carrier at stake and burning a big hole in the pockets of parents.

Event was attended by dignitaries like Pro Chancellor Chitkara University Dr Madhu Chitkara, Co-founder of School Pad Abhiraj Malhotra, Mr. Sagar from United Nation Development Program and Sumeer Walia.

It is pertinent to mention here that jury members appreciated the Hybrid Schooling program of ESPA Learn Pvt Ltd being run at SP Smart Schools for delivering Hybrid Schooling Services and the way online education of SP Smart Schools helped to deliver education to students at their door step using technology and connectivity.