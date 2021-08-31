South’s ‘best actress’ Jyotika debuts on Instagram with Kashmir pictures

Famous actress Jyotika Sadana who is married to actor Suriya Tuesday made her Instagram debut with some breathtaking photos of pristine Kashmir lakes.

Jyotika shared the beautiful photos from Kashmir in her first post. The first photo shows her holding the Tricolour with the Himalayas in the background, while the other photos are of the actor enjoying the landscape.

Sharing the photos Jyotika wrote, “Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time ! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence, unless we start living it !! India is gorgeous! Jai hind !”

Jyotika has already garnered over one million followers.

Jyotika is one of the most famous actresses in south India and predominantly appears in Tamil films. She has acted in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. She won three Filmfare Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Dinakaran Awards, International Tamil Film Awards and other awards and nominations. She is also a recipient of the Kalaimamani Award. She has been ranked among the best actresses of South India by The Times of India.

On the work front, Jyotika is gearing up for her Tamil film titled Udanpirappe, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this October.