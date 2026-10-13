Southern Connect

We all know that Jammu and Kashmir has enormous potential to attract tourists from across India, but realising this requires sustained promotion, better connectivity with different markets and a wider range of tourism experiences. The participation of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department in the Travel and Tourism Fair Hyderabad 2026 is a step in this direction. As the Partner State, J&K has an opportunity to strengthen its presence in southern India and attract visitors for the autumn and coming winter and spring seasons. Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani’s invitation to people from Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of southern India to explore Jammu and Kashmir is timely. The southern Indian market deserves particular attention. Stronger engagement with travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and hospitality businesses can help develop customised packages for families, young travellers, adventure enthusiasts and those seeking cultural experiences. Regular interaction between tourism stakeholders in J&K and southern India can also help identify changing travel preferences and develop services accordingly. The promotion of the Kashmir Marathon, scheduled for October 25 in Srinagar, adds another dimension to this effort. Sports tourism is gaining importance as travellers increasingly seek experiences that combine physical activity, recreation and exploration. A marathon in Kashmir offers participants an opportunity to experience the region’s natural beauty while taking part in a major sporting event. It can also introduce the destination to runners, fitness enthusiasts and their families who might otherwise not have considered visiting the Valley. However, the marathon should not remain a one-day event in terms of its tourism impact. Its promotion must begin well before race day and continue afterwards. Travel packages combining participation in the race with sightseeing, local food, cultural activities and visits to nearby destinations can encourage runners to extend their stays. Similar events involving cycling, trekking and other outdoor activities could further strengthen Kashmir’s position as a sports tourism destination. At the same time, tourism promotion must be supported by reliable arrangements on the ground. Visitors need convenient transport, quality accommodation, transparent pricing, clean public spaces and access to accurate information. Organisers of major events must also ensure proper medical facilities, safety arrangements and efficient crowd management. Positive visitor experiences are essential for repeat visits and recommendations to others. The focus on winter and spring tourism is equally important. Jammu and Kashmir has traditionally attracted large numbers of visitors during the summer months, while the winter season offers opportunities for snow-related activities and distinctive cultural experiences. Well-planned packages, effective publicity and improved visitor facilities can help extend the tourism season and provide more consistent business for local stakeholders. The benefits of tourism must reach beyond hotels and major travel operators. Taxi drivers, guides, artisans, shopkeepers, houseboat owners, small restaurants and local producers all depend on tourist spending. Tourism policies should therefore encourage local participation and ensure that smaller businesses can benefit from increased visitor inflows. Jammu and Kashmir has the natural and cultural assets to remain a leading tourism destination.